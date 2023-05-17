European elections 2024, there is the date

The new electoral round that will lead to the polls has been approved 400 million European citizens for the renewal of the Strasbourg Parliament. The next ones European elections will be held between 6 and 9 June 2024.

Thus the Committee of the Permanent Representatives of the Member States to the EU (Coreper) confirmed in today’s meeting at Brussels the dates from 6 to 9 June 2024, as a fork in which the elections for the EU Parliament will be held. This is learned from internal diplomatic sources. After passing through Coreper, the decision will be finalized at the next Council useful, probably already next May 22-23.

The last European elections were held in 2019, in Italy on Sunday 26 May. In that case, Italian citizens, with a turnout of 56.09%elected i 73 members of the European Parliament due to our country. That number of seats was increased to 76 in February 2020, following Brexit, the UK’s exit from the European Union.

