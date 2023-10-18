European elections 2024, the distribution of seats: here’s how it works and how many in Italy

For the 2024 European elections, scheduled for 6 to 9 June, MEPs approved the European Council’s decision to increase the number of seats in the European Parliament from 705 to 720. The process was triggered by Parliament’s June 2023 report, which the Council used as the basis for its proposal, based on demographic changes in the EU since the 2019 elections. Parliament approved the decision with 515 votes in favor , 74 against and 44 abstentions. But how will the seats be divided? Additional seats will be allocated as follows:

France +2 (81)

Spain +2 (61)

Netherlands +2 (31)

Austria +1 (20)

Belgium +1 (22)

Poland +1 (53)

Denmark +1 (15)

Finland +1 (15)

Slovakia +1 (15)

Ireland +1 (14)

Slovenia +1 (9)

Latvia +1 (9)

No changes for Italy which retains its 76 deputies.

The composition of the Parliament is assessed before each election, in line with the principles established by the Treaties (i.e. a maximum of 750 deputies plus the President, no less than 6 and no more than 96 seats for each EU country and the principle of “decreasing proportionality”) and on the basis of the most recent demographic data.

Each member state can establish its own electoral law for the allocation of the seats to which it is entitled, provided that the method used is proportional and the threshold does not exceed 5 percent. Although most states use a single national constituency for the distribution of their seats, there is the possibility, for each member state, to divide its territory into multiple electoral constituencies.