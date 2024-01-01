European election polls: Fratelli d'Italia growing but below 30%. The Democratic Party is close to 20%





The big political event of the new year is certainly the European elections which will be held between the end of spring and the beginning of summer. A highly anticipated event not only for the political balance in Europe but also at a national level, both in the majority and in the opposition. Affaritaliani.it publishes the first survey on European of 2024 created exclusively for our online newspaper by Roberto Baldassari, general director of Lab21.01.

Brothers of Italy it is clearly the leading political force with 29.4% growth compared to the 2022 elections. League it reaches double figures (10.2%) and rises compared to the elections for the national Parliament. Forza Italia down to 5.8%. The Democratic party it grows to 19.8% but remains below 20%. Greens-Left Alliance exactly on the 4% threshold to elect MEPs. The M5S growing compared to Policies at 16.2%. Action almost 4% to 3.9 while Italia Viva it is under 3%.

30.9% of Italians believe that the political figure of the new year will still be Giorgia Meloni. In second place the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella. A new leader in third position. Matteo Salvinifourth, beats by just a little Elly Schlein. Only sixth Giuseppe Conte. Among the topics for 2024, international politics remains in first place, followed by Europe and the economy.

