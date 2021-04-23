The economies of the eurozone countries exceeded the expectations of experts and showed a high rate of recovery from the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, writes CNBC.

The business activity index (PMI) from the IHS Markit agency, compiled on the basis of a survey of top managers of large companies, increased in April from 53.2 to 53.7 points. According to the compilers’ rules, a value above 50 indicates that a country (or group of countries) is experiencing an increase in business activity.

Related materials Boiling point Companies around the world are battling employee burnout. How is this problem dealt with in Russia? By someone else’s hands Companies around the world have found an easy way to go public. He gives billions, but ruins the economy

Chris Williamson, chief economist at IHS Markit, said the eurozone’s results came as a surprise to analysts as restrictive measures were reintroduced in many countries to contain the spread of the virus. Usually in such conditions there is a decrease in business activity and an economic downturn, but in reality the opposite happened.

In addition, corporations surveyed by IHS Markit spoke of positive expectations for the near future. Service costs are expected to rise in the near future, compared to the last few months, when industry was the main driver of growth.

This will be facilitated by the partial opening of certain sectors of the economy in different countries, expected from the beginning of May.