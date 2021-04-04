The Chicago Bulls ended a six-game losing streak and brought their playoff hopes to life after a win over the Brooklyn Nets, surely one of the best of the season for the Illinois team. Because of the rival’s level but also because of the game played. The Nets, who were coming off winning their last four games, seemed sleepy and disconnected. In addition, they did not have Kevin Durant and James Harden again.

In the Bulls, the 25 points of Zach LaVine, the game’s leading scorer, stood out. But it was the team’s new European couple that this good victory was built on. A huge Tomas Satoransky, with 19 points and 11 assists, was brilliant in creating the game, attacking the rival rim and even behind, causing losses. And that new European couple has existed since the arrival of Nikola Vucevic, and the pivot showed why he is an all star (22 points and 13 rebounds). In addition, Thaddeus Young with 12 points, Patrick Williams with 11 and Daniel Theis with 10, also gave their team great minutes.

In the first quarter, with LaMarcus Aldrige and Blake Griffin starting, the Nets seemed to dominate the game, albeit without bragging. The two players, far from their best sporting moments, showed that they still have enough basketball in their legs, and linked several plays that, together with the success of Joe Harris, put the visitors ahead. But Chicago shook off an uneven start with a favorable 32-18 run in the second quarter. After the break the Bulls were much more consistent than their rival and they managed to maintain an advantage close to 10 points almost always. They finished the game hitting 55.1% on field goals. Kyrie Irving was the only one on the Nets who tried to win fighting the outcome to the end, but found himself alone in that all-out fight. His 24 points and 15 assists (a season record for him) were insufficient.