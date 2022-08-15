Nordic countries and Germany diverged in Oslo on Monday on restricting tourist visas to Russians, in response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine, a measure called for by Helsinki but which raised Berlin’s reticence.
“The Russian people did not start the war, but at the same time we have to realize that they support the war,” Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said after a meeting of the heads of government of Nordic countries and Germany.
“It is unfair that Russian citizens can enter Europe and the Schengen area as tourists (…) while Russia is killing people in Ukraine,” she told a joint press conference.
Since the ban on flights from Russia to the European Union, Russian tourists are coming in increasing numbers to the Scandinavian country, which shares a long border with Russia, to cross to other European countries.
For his part, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed reservations about this measure. For its part, Sweden indicated, through Prime Minister Magdalena Andersen, that it has not yet decided its decision on this issue, while Denmark called for maintaining European unity against Moscow.
“One of our successes in this war is our unity, and I think we should have that discussion,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said.
#European #division #granting #tourist #visas #Russians
Leave a Reply