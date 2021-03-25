D.he set of rules to be negotiated is complicated. As complicated as it gets when the state not only sets climate protection targets, but also wants to stipulate in detail how these are to be achieved. At least the starting position is still manageable. The Federal Immission Control Act has already regulated which fuels may and may not be permitted for road traffic. Since 2015 it has been stipulated that gasoline and diesel must be mixed with a certain percentage of biofuels in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This “bio quota” has been six percent since last year, it relates to the energy content, not to the volume.

The first complication arises from a European directive on renewable energies that was revised at the end of 2018, the “Renewable Energy Directive”, abbreviated as “RED II” in the political discussion. It stipulates that renewable energy sources should achieve a share of at least 14 percent in the transport sector by 2030. At the same time, the use of biofuels from food and feed is limited, and palm oil is even banned entirely.

This directive must be implemented in national law by the end of June 2021. The fact that the federal government only presented a corresponding legislative proposal in February has to do with complication number two: As part of the climate protection plan, Germany has set itself the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the transport sector by 40 up to 42 percent compared to the value from 1990, which corresponds to around 60 million tons. But even if ten million electric vehicles were on the market at the beginning of the next decade and traffic performance had fallen by around a third by then, direct CO2 emissions would only decrease by around 26 million tons – additional measures would therefore be required. The third complication is that one wants to somehow take into account the electricity that is filled up by electric cars in a law that was originally intended to regulate emissions from the combustion of fossil fuels.

Preferably even four times

It happened as it was bound to happen in such a situation: lobby groups of all stripes, from biogas providers to environmental associations, saw the amendment to the Federal Immission Control Act as a gateway to protect their specific interests. The result is the “Law on the Further Development of the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Quota”, which will be commented on in the Federal Council on March 26th and passed in the Bundestag in April or May. It aims to achieve a CO2 reduction of 22 percent by 2030, with 14.5 percent only having to be achieved by 2028. The proportion of biofuels from food and feed is to be limited to 4.4 percent, from used cooking oils and animal fats to 1.9 percent. Advanced biofuels made from vegetable waste should make up at least 2.6 percent.

In total, that makes around nine percent. The missing 13 percentage points are to be covered by even more advanced biofuels, green hydrogen, electricity-based fuels and electricity for electric cars – with these energy sources being counted multiple times. One kilowatt hour of green hydrogen is therefore included in the calculation with two kilowatt hours, one kilowatt hour of electricity – regardless of the generation – even with three kilowatt hours. The responsible department head in the Federal Environment Ministry, Annette Nietfeld, defends the multiple counting of electricity for electric cars with reference to a special effect: “Charging point operators can sell certificates for the electricity they fill up. This is important because the operation of charging stations is not yet economically viable. ”She adds that she would like to have the electricity counted four times.

It is undisputed among politicians that multiple counting only leads to lower emissions on paper. Overall, the current version of the proposed law would lead to savings of around six million tons of CO2, according to the Federal Association of Energy and Water Management. However, the unequal treatment of electricity-based fuels and electricity is likely to be particularly relevant for the climate because the incentives to invest in corresponding production facilities are reduced. Their competitiveness could increase quickly: Bosch expert Ansgar Christ considers manufacturing costs of 1.30 euros per liter to be realistic. If the CO2 levy on fossil fuels increases significantly, electricity-based fuels, produced in sunny or windy regions of the world, could become established without any greenhouse gas reduction quotas.

But German politics sees itself under pressure to act. Specialist politician Nina Scheer from the SPD stated: “We do not have the opportunity to ask the system question.” Oliver Grundmann is also certain that the quotas will come. The transport politician of the CDU points out, however, that in the long term one must be prepared to import part of the energy required in transport in the form of green methane or green methanol. The next revision of the European directive could be due in just two years. Then at the latest the question of the system arises again.