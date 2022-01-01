The European Commission is expected to propose rules in January that determine whether gas and nuclear power projects will be included in the EU’s “sustainable financing classification”.

This list includes the economic activities and the environmental criteria that you must meet in order to be classified as green investments.

By limiting the “green” rating to projects that are truly environmentally friendly, the system aims to make these investments more attractive to private capital and reduce companies and investors’ exaggeration in describing their eligibility to be classified in this category.

The European Union is also taking steps to apply this system to some of the funding it provides, which means that the rules may determine which projects qualify for a particular public funding.

A draft proposal from the commission, seen by Reuters, revealed that nuclear power plant investments would be classified green if the project had a plan, financing and a site for the safe disposal of radioactive waste. New nuclear power projects must also obtain construction permits before 2045 to be classified as green.

As for investments in natural gas power plants, it will also be classified as green if it produces emissions of less than 270 grams of carbon dioxide equivalent per kilowatt-hour, and replaces a fossil fuel-powered plant that pollutes the environment, provided that it obtains a building permit before December 31, 2030 .

“Taking into account current scientific advice and technical advances as well as the diverse challenges of transition across member states, the Commission sees a role for natural gas and nuclear energy as means to facilitate the transition towards a future based primarily on renewable energy,” the European Commission said in a statement, adding that consultations on a draft had begun. Friday.

To help countries of different backgrounds transition, a commission source told Reuters, “solutions may not appear entirely ‘green’ at first glance in certain circumstances.”

The official added that gas and nuclear energy investments would be subject to “strict conditions”.