FT: EU diplomats to forgo parties and refurbish residences to save money

European Union diplomats have been told to cancel travel plans, cancel parties and postpone work to secure housing, the newspaper reported Financial Times.

The EU External Action Service (EEAS), which serves as the bloc’s foreign ministry, has been ordered to cut spending by €43 million, nearly five percent of its planned budget, after diplomats exceeded agreed spending limits.

Some officials complain that the EU will not be able to maintain its diplomatic presence in regions such as Africa and Latin America in 2025 due to financial difficulties. Cost cutting is already being felt across the EEAS network. Everything from drivers to office supplies is being cut.

Of the 145 EEAS representatives abroad, 50 are said to have critical security issues. Some lack the money to upgrade their locks, install bars on their windows or install cameras. Some residences have been found to be uninhabitable but cannot be repaired because ambassadors pay rent to live elsewhere while their residences are empty.

It was previously reported that former Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas would take over as head of the EU’s foreign policy service. She is expected to take up her new duties in October 2024.

Shortly before her resignation, Kaja Kallas’s party’s ratings fell to their lowest since 2019. A poll showed that 68 percent disapproved of Kallas’s performance as prime minister.