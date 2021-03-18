Thursday, March 18, 2021
European demands for an urgent review of the asylum agreement with Turkey

March 18, 2021
European organizations said. Today, Thursday, the European Union’s asylum policy is failing to meet international protection standards, on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the immigration agreement between the European Union and Turkey.
The immigration agreement between the European Union and Turkey entered into force on March 20, 2016. In this non-binding agreement, Ankara promised to close its borders and take back illegal immigrants from the Greek islands for about six billion euros, with dire consequences for those seeking protection, according to a statement by eight organizations. .
The organizations stated that the external borders of the European Union often witness human rights violations.

