In the northeast of Colombia is the largest coal area in South America and one of the largest in the world. There, multinational miners extract millions of tons of coal. Demand for the mineral from Europe is increasing since the start of the war in Ukraine, which benefits large companies. But for the inhabitants of this Colombian mining area, the coal boom has marked the return of an era they thought had passed.

Three years ago the first mines were closed. Demand for coal had plummeted due to the fight against climate change and coal prices on the world market were plummeting. But the start of the war in Ukraine has reversed that situation. Europe can no longer count on gas from Russia, so its need for coal is growing: seven million tons of coal have been imported into the EU in recent months.

Coal mining in Colombia has a complex past, the result of decades of war: 3,000 people were killed and 55,000 displaced from their lands during the most violent years in the coal region.

Now, with Europe’s new appetite for coal, the wounds of the past are back in the Colombian mining area. People like Elizabeth Mejía have been forced to leave their homes because the mines obstruct the roads to access their properties. Meanwhile, Dr. Yoander Ruiz assures that lung diseases have increased in the village of El Hatillo, near the mines.

Now violence and fear spread among those who try to oppose the interests of multinationals, in a country where social leaders and activists are targeted by armed groups. In 2022 alone, more than 171 murders were perpetrated. In general, the victims are killed by hitmen and the perpetrators are rarely investigated. One point in common: most crimes are committed in areas rich in resources.



