Italy-Estonia 3-0 (25-17, 25-22, 25-19) The path continues without errors for Italy in the second match of the European Championship which will end in Rome in mid-September. In Perugia, the Azzurri beat Estonia with the clearest score in a game without excessive risks, but with some mistakes. In particular in the fundamental reception which caused some problems for the Azzurri. However, these are details because Italy has always had the game in hand until the inevitable 3-0 final.

Rinaldi enters

—

Coach De Giorgi does not change formation and brings back the team that beat Belgium in the opening match. Giannelli-Romanò, Lavia-Michieletto, Galassi-Russo, free Balaso. The coach’s logic is to have a sextet and focus on that. The Azzurri remain focused even if the difference with the Estonians (followed as usual by a large group of fans with wigs and flags) is visible. The first set flies by quickly with Giannelli calling again to attack Russo (6 points), Lavia (5) and Romanò (6), Venno’s performance is not enough for Estonia (7 points with 78% in attack). In the second part Estonia raises its head and also takes a break of 3-4 points (17-14). Thanks to Venno’s play again, De Giorgi recalls Michieletto and inserts Rinaldi. Italy resumes its rhythm and scores points. A block by Romanò (also authoritative in attack) leads to overtaking Italy, then a series of services by Rinaldi gives rise to the clear advantage for the Azzurri. A one-handed raise by Giannelli alone is worth the price of the ticket and then Italy closes with an attack by Galassi. It’s two to zero. De Giorgi leaves Rinaldi on the field in place of Michieletto also in the third set: Italy has the right gear to close the talks, without lengthening the match dangerously, even if they have to beware of Estonia which tries until the end to spoil the party at the ‘Italy. This evening (21.15) an important (and perhaps fundamental) match for the standings against Serbia: both teams have full points after two days, therefore tonight’s match will inevitably upset the balance of the standings.