Germany took on World Champions, France in the European Championship playoffs on Tuesday and German fans came out in droves to watch the match being played thousands of thousands away in Munich.

Bar and restaurant terraces in Playa de Palma were chock-a-block from early afternoon as German fans came off the beach to watch the match on the fifth day of the European Cup.

Many of them were dressed in Germany’s colors and no doubt praying for a win, but Mats Hummel’s own goal handed France an early advantage and they went on to score two goals, but both were ruled offside.

Ilkay Gundogan threw away Germany’s best chance of an equalizer when his shot missed and in the end France won the game 1-0.

It was a disappointing start for German team coach, Joachim Löw, but fans are already looking forward to the next game and debating what their team needs to do to win.

There were a few French fans amongst the throngs of Germans on the terraces in Playa de Palma, but there were no incidents and everyone seemed to be having a good time.

Here’s the dates of the other matches; all times in BST:

Wednesday June 16:

Finland v Russia

Turkey v Wales

Italy v Switzerland

Thursday June 17:

Ukraine v North Macedonia

Denmark v Belgium

Netherlands v Austria

Friday June 18:

Sweden v Slovakia

Croatia v Czech Republic

England v Scotland

Saturday June 19:

Hungary v France

Portugal v Germany

Spain v Poland

Sunday June 20:

Italy v Wales

Switzerland v Turkey

Monday June 21:

North Macedonia to Netherlands

Ukraine v Austria

Finland v Belgium

Tuesday June 22:

Croatia v Scotland

Czech Republic v England

Wednesday June 23:

Slovakia v Spain

Sweden v Poland

Germany v Hungary

Portugal v France