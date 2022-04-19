By Elizabeth Howcroft

LONDON (Reuters) – More than 40 cryptocurrency business leaders have urged the European Union not to require cryptocurrency companies to disclose transaction details and to curb attempts to scrutinize fast-growing decentralized financial platforms.

In a letter seen by Reuters and sent to 27 EU finance ministers on April 13, cryptocurrency companies urged policymakers to ensure their regulations do not hit rules already in place under the Global Financial Action Task Force (FATF). ), which sets standards for combating money laundering.

European Union lawmakers last month approved support for new safeguards that involve tracking transactions made in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The rules, contested by leading US digital currency exchange Coinbase, require cryptocurrency companies to collect and retain information about who is involved in digital currency transfers.

In response to last month’s vote, 46 European cryptocurrency industry leaders and organizations said in the letter that the proposals “put all owners of digital assets at risk”, leading to the public disclosure of transaction details and wallet addresses. This will reduce the privacy and security of cryptocurrency holders, the authors of the letter said.

The bloc is also introducing a broader framework, known as the MiCA, to regulate all issuers and service providers in the European Union that handle cryptocurrency. The letter called for the exclusion of decentralized projects, which include decentralized finance or “DeFi”, from the requirements to register as legal entities. In the document, the entities also claim that certain decentralized “stablecoins” should not be subject to the MiCA regulation.

CoinShares Chief Executive Jean-Marie Mognetti, who organized the letter, said that Europe currently has more complex cryptocurrency regulations than other regions, which has prevented companies in the sector from growing on the continent.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat