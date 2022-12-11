Golden Italy, for the first time in the cross-country European Championships in the medley relay specialty. The La Mandria park in Venaria Reale in Turin was the ideal setting to applaud the feat of Pietro Arese, Federica Del Buono, Yassin Bouih and Gaia Sabbatini, capable of giving Italy the European title in the 4×1.5 km.

What a sprint

—

A tight match until the end, with the Azzurri excellent in all four fractions but closely followed by an aggressive Spain: Gaia Sabbatini’s final proved decisive, able to get the better of the last Iberian fraction and thus complete the splendid day of his national teammates. A masterpiece game for the Azzurri, who finished in 17’23”: Spain was fooled by a second (17’24”). Bronze to France (17’31”).