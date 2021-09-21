The European Court of Human Rights ruled on Tuesday that Russia is responsible for the murder of Russian spy Aleksandr Litvinenko in 2006. The Court said in a statement. a press release. In 2016, after an investigation by a British commission, Russia was already identified as “probably” responsible for the murder.

Russia immediately dismissed the Court’s findings as unfounded. “It is unlikely that the Court has the power or the technical capabilities to have such information about this case,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said. according to state news agency TASS. “We are not prepared to listen to such decisions.”

Litvinenko was granted political asylum in the United Kingdom in 2003 and was a spy for British Secret Service MI6, having previously worked as a KGB agent for Russia. In November 2006 he was poisoned with the radioactive polonium in a hotel in London by two Russian secret agents. He died three weeks later. Just before his poisoning, Litvinenko was about to make incriminating statements against Russian President Vladimir Putin. He had repeatedly criticized the Kremlin, which he said was corrupt, and claimed that Putin had a past as a pedosexual.

The Court now concludes that Russia is “unquestionably” responsible for the murder. The Court is therefore more certain than the British commission, which only concluded that Lugovoy and Kovtun were behind the murder. The commission could only express strong suspicions that they were doing this at the behest of FSB chief Patrushev and even President Putin. That conclusion then went further than expected. Russia has always denied involvement in the murder, accusing the British in 2016 of making a “purely criminal matter” political.

Poisoning Skripal

It is not the only time that Russia has been blamed for the poisoning of a Russian spy. In 2018, former colonel of the Russian military intelligence service Sergei Skripal (66), like his daughter Yulia (33) was poisoned with nerve agent novichok in Salisbury, England. He survived the poisoning. Skripal is said to have worked as a double agent for MI6 and was sentenced in Russia in 2006 to 13 years in prison for espionage.

Two members of the Russian secret service GRU were already suspected of carrying out the poison attack on Skripal. A third suspect was added on Tuesday with Denis Sergeyev, international news agencies report. This Russian is also an employee of GROe. Russia also denies being involved in this poisoning.