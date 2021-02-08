The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ordered Russia to provide the Russian woman with expensive medicine. This was reported by Kommersant.

Ksenia Shvetsova, a 31-year-old resident of Sochi, suffers from a rare disease of the hematopoietic system and is on the federal register of people suffering from orphan diseases. However, the Ministry of Health of the Krasnodar Territory did not provide her with the necessary drug Elizaria for five months, citing a lack of money. The price of one package of the drug exceeds 280 thousand rubles, a woman needs to receive the drug once every two weeks.

The woman appealed to the local court, which ordered the regional authorities to buy the medicine, but officials refused to comply with the court’s decision and appealed. The lawyer of the Russian woman believes that the authorities tried to drag out the trial, despite the fact that the patient could have died without medicine for several months.

Shvetsova appealed to the ECHR, which used the rule that allows for an emergency decision when the plaintiff’s life is threatened. In two days, the court shifted responsibility from the region to the entire state, demanding immediate provision of the patient with medicine. The ECHR will consider the main complaint later.

The decision of the ECHR is binding on the state, the authorities must report on the implementation by March 5.

In August 2020, it was reported that the Kuibyshevsky District Court of St. Petersburg refused to provide the son of a Russian woman with the most expensive medicine in the world, Zolgensma. The boy needs it for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. The reason for the refusal was the change in the decision of the council of doctors. They abandoned their previous recommendations that the child was supposed to take this medication. The thing is that “Zolgensma” is intended for children under two years old, and the son of a Russian woman turned two years old a week after the consultation.

In 2019, a two-year-old boy with spinal muscular atrophy from the Krasnoyarsk Territory died without waiting for medication. After his death, a negligence case was opened against the regional officials responsible for supplying the drug.