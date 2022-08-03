On Wednesday evening, the European Court of Human Rights rejected an urgent request by the parents of a 12-year-old British boy “brain dead” not to separate him from life support equipment.

Archie Battersby has been in a London hospital since April while he is in a coma, and doctors consider him brain dead, and the British judiciary had allowed the hospital in mid-July to separate him from the life support machines that keep him alive.

His parents, Holly Dance and Paul Battersby, reject that decision, saying they want to give him every possible chance to recover and that they have seen signs of life in his eyes.

Despite successive legal setbacks, the parents filed applications for which they received several reprieves in recent days, despite the deadlines set by the judges to separate the boy from the services.

While it was scheduled to end the treatment at 10:00 GMT after a new decision from the British High Court, the parents submitted an application to the European Court of Human Rights a few hours ago to prevent its implementation. But the European Court ruled on Wednesday evening that their request was inadmissible.

The boy’s mother wrote in a statement that the British health system and “the government and courts in this country and in Europe have given up the idea of ​​treating him, but we have not.”

Archie was found unconscious at his home on April 7 and has not regained consciousness since. According to his mother, he had participated in a challenge on social media by holding his breath until he lost consciousness.

“His body, organs and heart are starting to stop,” Court of Appeal Judge Andrew McFarlane said Monday.

Holly Dance reported to the media that doctors in several countries, including Japan and Italy, called her and said they could help Archie recover, noting that she was studying options to get him out of the country.