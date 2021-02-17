The European Court of Human Rights today asked Russia to release the opposition leader Alexei Navalny “immediately” and on the grounds that there is a risk to his life. The request was quickly rejected by the Russian authorities, who called it “meddling”.

The European Court of Human Rights has asked the Russian government to release “with immediate effect” political opponent Alexei Navalny, according to a decision made public on Wednesday 17 February. The activist’s blog had published the news minutes before.

“The Court decided to direct the Government of Russia, pursuant to Article 39 of the Court’s Rules, to release the plaintiff,” the statement said.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) assured that its decision was motivated by the possible risk to Navalny’s life. “The Court took into account the nature and extent of the risk to the life of the plaintiff, (…) considered in the light of the general circumstances of the plaintiff’s current arrest.”

Navalny, without “sufficient guarantees for his life”, according to the Court

This “provisional measure” was adopted following a request from the Russian opposition, on January 20, in which he demanded his release. He considered that the measures taken by the Russian authorities to ensure his detention “could not offer sufficient guarantees for his life and health”.

Navalny, 44, was detained after returning to Russia from Germany in January. © Alexander Nemenov / AFP

Alexei Navalny was arrested on January 17 after returning from a convalescence of several months in Germany due to poisoning. He was jailed on February 2 for what he said was a politically motivated indictment, and a violation of the terms of probation according to the Kremlin.

Russia has repeatedly rejected Navalny’s accusations and has even questioned whether he was poisoned. However, his arrest had sparked protests across the country, which resulted in some 11,000 arrests.

The relentless Russian response

Russia, as a signatory country to the European Convention on Human Rights, has an “obligation to respect” this decision, the European Court of Human Rights insisted in its statement.

However, Russia’s Justice Minister Konstantin Chuychenko called the sentence “illegal”. “This claim is unfounded and illegal, because it does not contain any reference to any fact or rule of law,” Chuychenko said.

Russian news agencies further quoted him as saying that the decision represented an unprecedented degree of meddling in the work of the Russian judicial system. “It is a clear and gross interference in the functioning of the judicial system of a sovereign country.”

“This lawsuit is deliberately unenforceable as there is no basis in Russian law allowing the release of this person,” concluded Shuichenko.

Russian police detain a man during a rally in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny in St. Petersburg on January 31, 2021. © Olga Maltseva / AFP

The minister’s statement is surprising, since in the past Russia has done everything possible to rejoin the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, on which the ECHR depends.

Furthermore, Russia tends to comply with the judgments of the European entity, and has even paid financial compensation to Navalny on numerous occasions in the framework of procedures considered abusive or irregular by the Strasbourg Court.

But the impending duel is proof of Russia’s intentions to disassociate itself from a part of international law. Indeed, Russia passed a law last year that gives priority to its national legislation over international treaties in cases where they conflict with the Russian Constitution.

In the past, several States have already decided not to respect the provisional measures issued by the ECHR. This was the case in 2005, when Turkey extradited two Uzbek citizens, despite a court decision. Other countries, such as Moldova in 2009 and Russia itself in 2016, have already been convicted of “breach” of this obligation.