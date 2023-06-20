The European Court of Auditors has serious doubts about the ban on internal combustion engines in 2035.

2035 is still a long way off, but if only EVs are allowed to be sold by then, a lot still needs to be done. Then 12 years is suddenly very little. A thorny issue, for example, are the raw materials needed to make the entire European fleet electric.

The European Court of Auditors has investigated this and today shares their findings. What seems? There are actually two scenarios, neither of which are what the European Commission had in mind.

The research revolves around the production of batteries. The EU’s plan is to produce these as much as possible on our continent and become a world leader. That is easier said than done, because there is fierce competition. For example from China, to name a country. They currently produce 76% of all batteries.

There are several factors hindering the growth of European battery production. For example, the US is spreading subsidies. Furthermore, Europe is highly dependent on other countries for raw materials and large-scale mining of its own raw materials is not an option for the time being. The prices of the raw materials have also gone through the roof.

The European Court of Auditors therefore concludes that the EU is in danger of losing the competitive battle. They see two ‘worst case scenarios’ (read: real scenarios). The first scenario is that the 2035 target will not be achieved (if at all feasible), because European battery production simply cannot keep up with demand.

The second scenario is that Europe becomes extremely dependent on countries outside the EU that supply raw materials. This concerns countries such as China and Congo. And those are not the countries you want to depend on.

And then of course there is also a third scenario: that we will not reach 2035 and that we will become highly dependent on countries outside the European Union. That is perhaps the most realistic scenario.

