admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 09/27/2023 – 7:44

Aged from 11 to 24 years old, the group sues 32 countries and asks the European Court of Human Rights to hold them responsible for not reducing emissions that cause global warming. The European Court of Human Rights, in Strasbourg, begins judging this Wednesday (09/27) a case that is being called an unprecedented climate process. Six young people from Portugal try to hold the governments of 32 European countries accountable for not acting to contain climate change.

Supported by the NGO Global Legal Action Network (Glan), young people accuse these countries, including Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia and Portugal, of having failed to implement the emissions cuts necessary to protect their future. The case focuses on nations that, according to lawyers, have insufficient policies to restrict the increase in the global average temperature to 1.5 ºC in relation to pre-industrial levels, as provided for in the Paris Agreement.

The young people leading the complaint are between 11 and 24 years old and live in Lisbon and Leiria. They argue that climate change poses a growing threat to their lives and physical and mental well-being. In addition to alleging discrimination, the case invokes human rights arguments, such as the right to life, home and family.

“Our generation lives in a time of great threats and uncertainty, so our voice needs to be heard,” André Oliveira told DW in 2020, when the action was presented to the European Court of Human Rights. Today, he is 15 years old.

“Of course, young people are not the only ones vulnerable to the effects of climate change. But because they will face the worst impacts, we say that the effects of an inadequate approach to greenhouse gas emissions amount to illegal age discrimination,” explained Glan legal advisor Gerry Liston in 2020.

According to André, the process aims to give the 32 denounced countries the opportunity to act better and faster in this regard. “It’s a human rights issue and that’s why we’re going to Strasbourg,” he explains.

Unprecedented process in Strasbourg

Although there are several recent and ongoing climate lawsuits, some even brought by young people, this is the first lawsuit of its kind filed in Strasbourg. Created in 1959, the International Court judges cases of violations of civil and political rights provided for in the European Convention on Human Rights.

The urgent need for significant and broad action by large global emitters warrants the process before the European court, and that is why it was not decided to take it to national courts, as is more common in other cases, explains Liston.

According to Glan, if the process is successful, in addition to intensifying their emissions cuts, the 32 accused countries would also be legally obliged to deal with foreign contributions to climate change, including those of multinational companies.

The Portuguese children and young people who made the complaint belong to three families and decided to take action after hearing about Glan’s climate work and realizing that climate change had knocked on their doors. The 2017 wildfires were a watershed moment for several of them.

“I directly experienced the horror of the fires,” said Catarina Mota, who lives in Leiria, one of the worst-hit regions at the time. Rising sea levels, the constant threat of forest fires and increasingly changing temperatures are now part of your everyday reality.

“These changes make me apprehensive,” she said, adding that sometimes she has difficulty breathing or sleeping because of the heat. “The desire for a world where we can at least survive motivated me to participate in this process. This will not happen if our governments do nothing,” said Mota, who is now 23 years old.

Climate action, as in this case, is necessary “for a healthy future and life without fear”, claimed Claudia Agostinho, 24, another plaintiff in the lawsuit. “Our generation and future generations deserve this.”

Global movement

The Strasbourg case is part of a global wave of climate lawsuits. Although there are similar cases underway in many countries – including South Korea, Peru and Canada – the most emblematic recent example was one led by young people in the US state of Montana. In August’s landmark ruling, the justices found the state’s Environmental Policy Act unconstitutional because it ignores the climate impacts of fossil fuel projects. The decision set an important precedent for similar cases in the United States.

The trial followed another successful 2021 case brought by young people against the German government and the country’s climate protection law. In ruling on the lawsuit, Germany’s Federal Constitutional Court ordered Berlin to update its emissions reduction targets for 2030.

“I think one case inspires the other”, says Caroline Schroeder, from the NGO Germanwatch, which supported the complaint of the nine young people in Germany. For her, the Strasbourg case and the growing trend of lawsuits are the result of the same frustration that drives the Fridays for Future movement, that “politics is not doing enough”.

“I wish we didn’t need to initiate proceedings”, admits Roda Verheyen, a lawyer working on the People’s Climate Case, filed against European institutions. “But the level of protection afforded to our children is still essentially very low. That’s why the courts will continue to see these actions.”

Verheyen points out that by emphasizing the general duty of protection rather than challenging a specific law, the Strasbourg case is less concrete than others he has worked on. A victory, however, could have far-reaching implications for member states, and even a loss could potentially “emphasize the strength of the litigation in both national and EU-level cases”.

The greatest strength of the action is, according to Liston, in highlighting the temporal perspective and the imminence of the threat, and “this case shows that there are people who will suffer the terrible effects of climate change for their entire lives”.

The youngest complainant is now just 11 years old. And he will have 28 in 2040, when, according to the prediction of UN scientists, the most serious consequences of climate change are expected.

André hopes that the case will bring “recognition of the voice of a generation that lives in great anxiety and growing fear of the catastrophes that are to come, but also that has hope that things will change”.