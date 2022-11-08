The judge should intervene more actively in the decision to detain asylum seekers if they have yet to be deported or have applied for international protection. That judges the European Court of Justice on Tuesday. For example, the judge may, on its own initiative, check to what extent asylum seekers have rightly been detained. If the judge decides that the detention is unjustified or that the (removal) procedures take too long, the detained asylum seeker must be released immediately.

The case came to light following a complaint from three detained migrants from Algeria, Morocco and Sierra Leone. The Immigration and Naturalization Service (IND) and the Ministry of Justice and Security believe that the courts should distance themselves from these kinds of cases. Until now, the rule was that the judge was only allowed to interfere with aliens detention if requested to do so by, for example, the IND. Nevertheless, in practice it turned out that the judge was often involved in asylum procedures, after which the Council of State, among others, went to court. This has now determined that the court must on its own initiative check whether illegal aliens or asylum seekers have been detained lawfully.

According to the Court, the detention of a third-country national ‘seriously interferes with his or her right to liberty, whether in deportation proceedings, the examination of an application for international protection or the transfer of a person to another Member State’.