The European Court of Justice on Tuesday upheld a 2017 European Union decision to impose a fine of 2.4 billion euros ($2.7 billion) on Google, according to a report published by Bloomberg and reviewed by Sky News Arabia.

The ruling came against the famous American company for exploiting its dominance over its search engine to display its product lists at the top of search results, in violation of the EU’s antitrust rules.

The court’s decision came as part of the European Union’s targeting of the American company’s practices over the past few years, and focusing on its monopolistic approach in the region’s markets.

This comes after Margrethe Vestager, the head of the European Union’s competition commission, warned that the only way to end Google’s dominance in the field of online advertising technology is to issue an order to break up its business in the region, according to Bloomberg.

The European Court of Justice had ruled that the American company “Apple” must pay 13 billion euros to Ireland as “back taxes.”