Today, Tuesday, the European Court of Human Rights condemned Turkey for violating an artist’s rights to express his opinion.

The court said: The Turkish judiciary’s conviction of a British artist who prepared in 2006 a composite billboard of Recep Tayyip Erdogan while he was prime minister constitutes a violation of his freedom.

British artist Michael Dickinson displayed the painting for a Peace Rally in Istanbul in 2006.

At that time, the Turkish authorities launched prosecutions against the organizers of the demonstration. Dickinson again publicly displayed the composite panel during their trial.

Then, he was the subject of criminal prosecutions for insulting the prime minister. As part of this measure, Michael Dickinson spent three days in pre-trial detention, before being sentenced to pay a fine of more than 3,000 euros in 2010.

The Turkish judiciary considered, at the time, that the artist’s work would humiliate and insult the Prime Minister, as well as harm his honor and reputation.

The ruling was postponed for five years, and the ruling was canceled in 2015.

Meanwhile, the artist turned to the European Court of Human Rights, which accepted his request. Unanimously, the seven justices said: The conviction of Dickinson in 2010 violates the freedom of expression guaranteed by Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

They stressed that Dickinson’s work constitutes “a political criticism within the framework of the public interest debate”, and that his condemnation could leave “a deterrent effect on the desire of the person concerned to express his opinion on topics of public interest.”

The court ordered Turkey to pay the plaintiff two thousand euros in compensation for “moral damage”.