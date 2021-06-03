European country summons US ambassador over spying

An investigative report, broadcast on Sunday, sparked European outrage after it spoke of the United States spying on some senior European officials, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Today, Thursday, Norway summoned the ambassador of the United States, after the revelations of these spying operations on political officials from four European countries, including Norway, according to Norwegian media.

“I am pleased that the Americans said clearly that they changed their practices in 2014 on monitoring allies and that they want to cooperate with us and others to find out what happened,” Norwegian Prime Minister Arna Solberg said, according to the news agency NTP.

“Today (Thursday) we summoned the US ambassador to Oslo to follow up on this call,” she added.

The news report talked about alleged US spying on European countries.

The Danish Public Broadcasting Corporation, in cooperation with several other European media outlets, revealed in the investigative report that the US National Security Agency tapped Danish underwater internet cables from 2012 to 2014 to spy on senior politicians in Germany, Sweden, Norway and France.

President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on the United States on Monday to provide clarification over allegations of spying on some European officials, including the German chancellor.