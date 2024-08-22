Wiadomości: Torrential rainstorms flood cities in southern Poland

Torrential rains hit southern Poland, causing several cities to flood, the newspaper writes Wiadomości.

The hurricane-force winds, in particular, swept through the city of Zamość, where a record 114.5 millimetres of precipitation fell. On Wednesday, 21 August, the rescue service received 116 calls. The elements were also reported in other Polish cities – Lublin, Zakopane, Skibice, Grybów, Podobin and Goczalkowice-Zdrój.

According to meteorologists, thunderstorms will move towards the Baltic coast and the east of the country on Thursday.

Extreme weather conditions have caught another country by surprise: Mexico, where an ancient pyramid of the Michoacan civilization collapsed due to prolonged drought and then heavy rains.