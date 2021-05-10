San Marino became the first country in Europe to defeat the coronavirus. The use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine has reduced the infection rate to zero. TASS with reference to the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

It is noted that the country has carried out the most successful vaccination campaign in Europe.

“The average daily morbidity in the country for seven days in terms of one million of the population from May 3 to 9 is more than 40 times lower than the average for the EU countries,” the RDIF said, saying that on average for a week in April, 250 cases of coronavirus infection.

Since May 4, no cases of COVID-19 infection have been recorded in San Marino. Mortality is also not observed. In the region, restrictions related to the pandemic began to be lifted, economic recovery and a return to normal life accelerated.

“RDIF is ready to supply additional batches of vaccine to San Marino for organizing vaccine tourism based on successful vaccination results in the country,” the RDIF said.

It is known that 74 percent of the population over 16 years old have passed the first stage of vaccination against coronavirus in the country. In 90 percent of cases, patients were injected with a Russian drug.