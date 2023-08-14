Tokyo Shimbun: in Romania, they remember the transition of Ukraine to Northern Bukovina

Romania and other Eastern European countries remember their lost lands that remained part of Ukraine after the collapse of the USSR. About it wrote Yuji Koyanagi for the Tokyo Shimbun.

Some of Ukraine’s neighbors in Eastern Europe do not support assistance to Kyiv, which is explained by historical reasons and the loss of part of their land in favor of the Soviet Union and its republics. In particular, in Romania they experience “mixed feelings towards Ukraine”, since the country remembers the Northern Bukovina that passed to it.

“The ancient city of Suceava in Bukovina in the northeastern part of the country is very close to Ukraine, and many refugees flee the military conflict here. But on the streets there are no posters, no leaflets in support of Kyiv, no Ukrainian flags, ”the author noted.