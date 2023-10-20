European countries urged their citizens to leave Lebanon as soon as possible against the backdrop of the current escalation in the region.

Today, Friday, Belgium provided this advice to its citizens.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also advised its citizens, on its website on Friday, not to travel to countries in the region.

The United States, Britain, and Canada had asked their citizens in Lebanon to leave “as long as commercial options are available.”

The US Embassy said, in a new warning sent to its citizens in Lebanon, yesterday, Thursday, “The State Department urges Americans in Lebanon to make plans to leave as soon as possible while commercial options are still available.”

She recommended that those wishing to stay “prepare plans in preparation for emergency situations.”

On Wednesday, Washington raised the travel warning level from class three to class four, which is the highest, and advised all Americans not to travel to Lebanon. It also allowed the departure of non-essential employees and their families from its embassy in Beirut. Yesterday, Thursday, the US State Department also issued a “global security warning” to US citizens abroad, urging them to be careful.

The ministry pointed to the increasing tension in various locations around the world and the possibility of extremists launching attacks on Americans and targeting them with violent acts. However, the warning did not refer to any specific global event, but it comes amid an escalation in the region.

In turn, the British Embassy in Beirut updated its travel advice for Lebanon. She said, in a statement yesterday, Thursday, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Development now advises against traveling to Lebanon and encourages Britons who intend to leave to do so now, as long as commercial options are available.”

She urged her citizens to “remain vigilant,” avoid “any gatherings, marches, or processions and follow the instructions of local authorities,” reiterating the warning that “the situation is unpredictable and could deteriorate without warning.”