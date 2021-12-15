Several European countries started this Wednesday (15) vaccination against covid-19 for children between 5 and 11 years old, in an effort to combat the spread of the pandemic and keep schools open in the face of the spread of the omicron variant.

Germany, Greece and Hungary are among the countries that started the campaign to immunize children with a strong demand from parents, according to doctors, due to fears caused by the contagious new variant.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned this Wednesday in the European Parliament that the micron could be “the new dominant variant in Europe in mid-January”.

With 66.6% of the bloc’s population vaccinated, the European leader encouraged countries to work to increase the immunization rate because “the price we will pay if people are not vaccinated will continue to increase”, with effects for Christmas parties or closings of schools and other activities.

Despite being one of the countries with one of the highest vaccination rates in Europe, Spain created a television campaign to promote immunization among children aged 5 to 11 years, crucial to breaking the chain of infections in its surroundings.

Spain has 3.3 million people in this age group. A survey by the Appinio Institute shows that 74% of Spanish parents with children between 5 and 11 years old intend to vaccinate them.

The start of the campaign in Europe comes a day after the warning from the World Health Organization (WHO) about the unprecedented spread of omicron, reported in 77 countries, but which has probably already reached more nations.

In November, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved the application of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to children aged 5 to 11, an age group that has registered an increase in infections on the continent.

This is an adapted version with a lower dose than usual and with a pediatric bottle with an orange cap to distinguish it from the violet colored caps used in older patients.

The vaccination of children has already started in several countries, such as the United States, Denmark, some regions of Austria, Bolivia or Chile, in the latter case from the age of 3 years.

In the United States, the first large country to expand vaccination to children, over five million children have already been immunized.

– Keep schools open –

In Greece, Education Minister Niki Kerameus was one of the first to take his son to hospital to receive the vaccine. The country already has more than 30,000 appointments for the application of doses in children.

The demand is also intense in Germany, said doctor Jakob Maske, a spokesman for the German Association of Pediatricians.

Maske, however, feels that child vaccination will not be a major inflection point in the fight against the fourth wave of covid-19 in Germany.

“The 5 to 11-year-olds represent only 3% of the German population,” he told AFP.

But for the director of the German Teachers Association, Heinz-Peter Meidinger, vaccination “significantly increases the possibility of keeping schools open.”

Other European countries, such as Italy, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Cyprus or the Baltic nations, will launch similar campaigns in the coming days. Some are still debating what should be done.

France has approved vaccination only for children at risk of developing a severe form of the disease, but the government is considering expanding the measure to all voluntarily.

Switzerland has regulatory approval, but the campaign will likely only start in January. Belgium and the United Kingdom await the recommendations of their regulatory agencies.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?