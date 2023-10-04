The countries of the European Union (EU) reached a fundamental agreement this Wednesday to advance the reform of the Migration and Asylum Pactafter three years of paralysis in negotiations on the issue.

The new agreement proposes to extend the duration of the detention of immigrants at the bloc’s external borders, but make the least affected countries contribute, either by receiving migrants or covering costs.

Meeting in Brussels, the permanent representatives of the EU countries reached an agreement that overcame the reservations of Germany and Italy.

The agreement was announced on the X network, formerly Twitter, by the presidency of the EU Council, which this semester is held by Spain.

The Spanish Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, noted in a note that The agreement is “a huge step forward on an issue essential for the future of the EU.”

(Also read: Migration pact in Europe: the proposal launched by Spain and the reform scenarios)

“We are now in a better position to reach an agreement on the entire asylum and migration pact with the European Parliament before the end of this semester,” he noted.

I welcome the successful political agreement reached by the Member States on the Crisis Proposal. This a real game changer that allows us to advance negotiations with @Europarl_EN and @EUCouncil. United we can deliver on the Pact before the end of this mandate.#MigrationEU — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) October 4, 2023

The reform of the Migration Pact seeks to organize a collective response to the arrival of a large number of migrants to an EU country, as occurred during the Syrian refugee crisis of 2015 and 2016.

The issue has become a central discussion in Europe after the arrival of more than 10,000 migrants to the Italian island of Lampedusa a few weeks ago, to which is added the arrival of at At least 521 migrants on barges to the port of La Restinga, on the island of El Hierro, in the Spanish archipelago of the Canary Islands. An island of 268 kilometers and just over 11,000 inhabitants.

(Also: Number of dead and missing migrants in the Mediterranean tripled in summer)

Now, with the agreement reached in Brussels by the permanent representatives of the bloc’s countries, The issue may be raised at the European summit scheduled for Friday in Granada, Spain.

The text, finally, must be negotiated with the legislators of the European Parliament.

Also on the X network, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, welcomed the “excellent news of the political agreement on crisis regulation.”

Meanwhile, the Swedish Minister of Migration, Maria Malmer Stenergard, said she felt “very happy” because what was agreed in Brussels “is a very important piece of the puzzle of the Migration and Asylum pact.”

Arrival of migrants at the port of La Restinga, in El Hierro, which received this Tuesday the barge with more migrants on board than is known. Photo: EFE/Maritime Rescue

The countries that opposed the reform

Diplomatic sources assured this Wednesday that at the meeting of the permanent representatives in Brussels the delegates of Poland and Hungary voted against.

These two countries oppose the intention of the European Commission (executive arm of the EU) to make all the countries of the bloc accept migrants or help cover the costs.

In statements to the press in his country, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto called for “immediately interrupting this migration policy.”

(Also: Is Vladimir Putin behind the thousands of illegal immigrants arriving in Europe?)

I call for an immediate end to mandatory settlement quotas (…), inviting migrants

The official called for “immediately ending mandatory settlement quotas (…), inviting migrants, and ceasing support for the business model of human traffickers.”

The Interior Ministers of the EU countries seemed last week on the verge of sealing a difficult agreement to advance the reform, but at the last minute the opposition from Italy diluted the illusion of an understanding.

A week ago, the interior ministers of the EU countries had discussed a compromise solution that finally allowed them to obtain the support of Germany, but the solution did not satisfy Italy, and the case again remained unresolved.

According to diplomatic sources, Italy’s objections relate to the role of NGOs in rescuing migrants on the high seas.

In this context, Italy criticized Germany for financing some of the NGOs that carry out rescues in the Mediterranean Sea, to the point that they use vessels flying the German flag.

Italy’s objections relate to the role of NGOs in rescuing migrants on the high seas. See also The rail accident in Greece, the worst of the decade in Europe

In response, The Italian government began to demand that these NGOs disembark migrants in the countries whose flag the ships fly.

Pressured by the proximity of the EU summit scheduled for Friday in Granada, Spain, the ministers left the discussion in the hands of the permanent representatives to try to hammer out the agreement before the summit.

Agreement arrives in time for the summit in Granada

The agreement coincides with the meeting of the heads of state and government of the EU in Granada this Thursday with other European countries and on Friday in Twenty-Seven format to reflect on the future of the bloc, with a potential expansion and its consequences on the table.

On Friday’s agenda, the external dimension of migration will be addressed after the Italian Prime Minister requested it in a letter to both the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, and Charles Michel.

(Keep reading: The sentence faced by Colombians who return to the US after being deported)

Although the same sources deny that the point requested by Meloni is going to “hijack” the summit or hide the EU’s support for kyiv, they do recognize that It is a “sensitive” issue in many capitals and therefore they fear that the “difficulties” that arose in previous summits will be repeated. when the Twenty-Seven addressed this issue.

However, They also emphasize that “all leaders are interested in lowering the numbers” of migrant arrivals and the strategic debate revolves around how to achieve it.

Summit of Heads of State and Government of the European Political Community in Granada.

The club will also dedicate its event in the Andalusian city to discussing how to face geostrategic challenges, both current and in the coming decades, and they will do so on the first day accompanied by other partners from the continent with which they form the European Political Community, such as Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Turkey or the Western Balkans.

This forum aims to symbolize the isolation of Vladimir Putin’s Russia, especially after its aggression against kyiv.

Still with the unknown of Volodymyr Zelensky’s participation, the day will begin with a plenary session that will then give way to a phase of three round tables prepared by the Spanish presidency of the EU: one on digitalization and artificial intelligence, another on environment and energy and the third, divided into two, on geopolitics and multilateralism.

Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba (left), and the high representative of the EU, Josep Borrell. See also Ukraine claims that it regained territories on the Bakhmut front; Moscow denies it Photo: MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF UKRAINE/EFE

On Friday the Twenty-Seven will meet, now without guests, in a meeting of the European Council in which they will begin to reflect on the so-called “strategic agenda” of the EU for the period 2024-2029, an analysis of challenges and opportunities that should culminate in a concrete document before the elections to the European Parliament in June next year.

“Our discussions will allow us to collectively map the course of the Union, defining its direction and objectives for the coming years,” wrote European Council President Charles Michel in his letter of invitation to the Grenada summit.

(In other news: United States: El Paso records record migrant deaths, many due to heat)

The potential expansion of the European family to 35 partners will be present in the future analysis, a step for which the bloc must be prepared in 2030, in the opinion of the president of the European Council.

“We will say in Granada that this will make us stronger and more prosperous and that it is a continuation of the peace project that is the Union,” community sources highlight a potential enlargement, although they warn that EU leaders will also have to address the consequences that this would have in terms of budget or decision making.

At the moment, The EU has open accession negotiations with Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia and, although frozen, with Turkey, while studying whether to start them with Ukraine, Moldova and Bosnia and Herzegovina, in light of a report that the European Commission plans to publish at the beginning of November.

Georgia and Kosovo, which Spain and four other member states do not recognize as a country, have also requested the status of candidates to access the bloc.

*With AFP and EFE