France, Britain and Germany said today, Tuesday, that Iran should fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and reverse steps that reduce transparency regarding Tehran’s nuclear program.

In a joint statement issued by the three countries, “We, the foreign ministers of France, Germany and Britain, express our deep regret for Iran’s initiation (…) to suspend the additional protocol and the transparency measures stipulated under the joint comprehensive action plan (the nuclear agreement),” it said.

They added, “We urge Iran to stop and abandon all measures that reduce transparency, and to ensure full and timely cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.”

The ministers stressed the “dangerous nature” of Tehran’s decision.

Iran had reduced its obligations contained in the terms of the agreement. It raised uranium enrichment by up to 20 percent, well above the 3.67 percent covered limit.