By Clara-Laeila Laudette and Elias Biryabarema

MADRID/KAYUNGA, Uganda (Reuters) – European governments are easing Covid-19 rules to keep hospitals, schools and emergency services running as the much more contagious but less lethal variant Ômicron changes its approach to the pandemic. .

While a record increase in infections has yet to peak in Europe, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the time was right to start assessing the evolution of the disease “with different parameters”.

The mass return of children to schools after the Christmas holiday is evidence that few want to see a return to online learning that marked some of the first waves of infection.

Even as France has seen a record seven-day average of nearly 270,000 cases a day, it has eased testing protocols for school-age children, saying many classes have been closed.

In Uganda, students have returned to institutions closed for nearly two years. The closure helped bring the pandemic under control – with just 3,300 deaths recorded – but the government estimates that about a third of students will never return.

“We faced temptations,” said 16-year-old Rachael Nalwanga, happily returning to school as many of her former schoolmates worked new jobs or took care of babies. “It wasn’t easy to keep me safe at home for so long, but I thank God,” she told Reuters in the town of Kayunga.

European governments also imposed severe lockdowns in the early stages of the pandemic – with huge damage to economies – but now they want to avoid this, knowing that Ômicron is putting far fewer people in hospital, not least because many or most are vaccinated.

Countries are also suffering from an immediate shortage of staff in essential services as Ômicron drives a surge in positive tests.

In France, the number of people hospitalized with Covid-19 rose by 767, the biggest jump since April 2021, although the total number of 22,749 is still around two-thirds of the peak set in November 2020.

The UK has started using the military to support the health service and has warned its largest private health care company that it might need to pass on treatments, including cancer surgery.

Spain was bringing back retired doctors. In Italy, the challenge of nearly 13,000 absentee healthcare workers testing positive for Covid-19 has been compounded by suspensions for non-vaccination.

The United Kingdom, Switzerland, Spain and Belgium have reduced quarantine periods and facilitated conditions for employees to return to work.

