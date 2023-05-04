A European operation with participation from Italy, Germany, Belgium, Portugal and Spain resulted in what is considered the biggest blow against the ‘Ndraghetta, mafia from Calabria (southern Italy), and its large network of drug trafficking from North America. South, as well as arms trafficking to paramilitary groups in Colombia.

In all, 155 people were arrested, 108 in Italy, 24 in Belgium and six in Germany, and 23 arrest warrants were issued in several European countries, including Spain, explained the representative of the European Union Agency for Criminal Judicial Cooperation (Eurojust ) in Italy, Filippo Spiezia, who defined the operation, named Eureka, as the largest and most important ever carried out at European level and which took three years of investigation.

This is an international operation involving authorities from Brazil, Belgium, Germany, Italy, France, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Romania and Panama, with more than 2,770 agents involved, Europol said in a statement.

Each of the suspects is accused of mafia association, international drug trafficking with the aggravating factor of transnationality and large quantities, arms trafficking, including war crimes, money laundering, with the N’draghetta Nirta families being affected in particular. -Strangio and Morabito.

In Italy, the arrests were carried out not only in Reggio Calabria (south), but also in several Italian cities, with the assistance of prosecutors from Genoa and Milan (both in the north) and 1,800 carabineros.

Attorney Giovanni Melillo, who heads the National Anti-Mafia Directorate, explained that, in addition to drug trafficking, it was also possible to dismantle transnational criminal organizations specialized in sending money from one country to another and managed by Chinese citizens, as well as sending weapons. from countries of the former Soviet Union to paramilitary groups in Colombia and Pakistan.

The operation also revealed the incredible branch of the ‘Ndraghetta, Italy’s most powerful mafia, both in the north of the country and in Belgium and Germany.

During the investigations, it was possible to account for the trafficking of up to 280 kilos of heroin and 100 kilos of cocaine from South America, especially Colombia, as well as connections with the cartel in the Mexican Gulf.

Movements of up to 22.3 million euros were documented through Brazil, Panama, Colombia, Ecuador, Belgium and the Netherlands. Part of the money was reinvested in the purchase of cars and luxury goods, and to create and finance commercial activities in France, Portugal and Germany, where it was also laundered. Across Europe, 25 million euros in assets and real estate were seized.

International calls

According to a statement issued by Europol, authorities discovered that the network worked in collaboration with the Colombian organized crime group Clan del Golfo and with an Albanian-speaking criminal group that operated in Ecuador and several European countries.

In addition, ‘Ndrangheta mafia members were involved in the international trafficking of firearms from Pakistan to South America, supplying weapons to the criminal group PCC (First Command of the Capital) in exchange for shipments of cocaine.

Investigators uncovered cash flow in an extensive global money laundering scheme, with major investments in Belgium, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil.

The criminal group invested the profits in real estate, restaurants, hotels, supermarkets and other commercial activities.

Police and judicial authorities from the different countries involved collaborated with Eurojust, which set up and financed two joint investigation teams and facilitated the transmission and execution of European investigation warrants.