Home page politics

From: Eric Bonse

Press Split

Surprise at the EU summit in Brussels: The heads of state and government have spoken out in favor of opening accession negotiations with Ukraine and neighboring Moldova

The decision was made by consensus without Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. He then distanced himself from it. However, this has no political or legal significance, it was said in Brussels.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the summit decision “a strong sign of support and a perspective for Ukraine.” Ukraine and Moldova were “part of the European family”. Council President Charles Michel spoke of a “historic moment”. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj celebrated a “victory for Ukraine.” This was also “a victory for all of Europe. A victory that motivates, inspires and strengthens.”

How to get the Table.Media newsletter This article lies IPPEN.MEDIA as part of a cooperation with the Europe.Table Professional Briefing before – first published it Europe.Table on December 15, 2023. Receive 30 days free access for further exclusive information from the Table.Media Professional Briefings – the crucial thing for those making decisions in business, science, politics, administration and NGOs.

Orbán leaves the room at the crucial moment

Orbán, who had threatened a veto, did not take part in the decision. Scholz and other leading EU politicians tried until the very end to change his mind – without success. However, since he left the hall at the crucial moment, he couldn't say no. According to several EU diplomats, Scholz had the saving idea that Orbán could simply stay away from the decision-making process.

It was said that this approach had been discussed with Orbán in advance. There was still trouble though. After the green light for Ukraine, the Hungarian spoke of a “completely senseless, irrational and wrong decision”. He abstained from voting. “26 other countries have insisted that this decision be made,” he said. “Therefore, Hungary decided that if 26 other countries do this, they should go their own way.”

Decision on behalf of the EU

The decision was nevertheless made on behalf of the entire EU – because Orbán did not veto it. The right-wing populist from Budapest, known as a chronic naysayer, chickened out at the crucial moment, it was said in the Brussels council building. “In the end, the only thing that matters is whether you veto or not veto,” said Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. Orbán should now “keep his mouth shut.”

The summit also decided to grant Georgia candidate status. That wasn't expected either. The EU member states also want to start accession talks with Bosnia-Herzegovina as soon as the country meets the conditions for this. Orbán also campaigned for Bosnia-Herzegovina. Austria had also called for a perspective for the Western Balkans.

Ukraine still needs to make reforms

With these decisions, the long-scorned enlargement policy is gaining momentum again. It is justified by geopolitical necessity. It is important to oppose imperial Russia. However, accession talks are unlikely to begin immediately. Ukraine still needs to implement some reforms; There is also a lack of a formal negotiation framework. The commission wants to report again in March.

It could be several more months before the actual accession conference begins. North Macedonia is a deterrent example. The country received the green light from the EU Commission in 2018. However, the first accession conference could only be organized in July – because of a veto from Bulgaria. A similar fate could also befall Ukraine and Moldova.

It will probably still be years before we actually join the EU. But it should be ready by 2030 at the latest. By then, the EU also wants to carry out the necessary reforms to make itself capable of expansion. A “roadmap” for these reforms is to be drawn up under the Belgian Council Presidency by June 2024. Ukraine's accession alone could result in additional annual costs of 13.2 billion euros for the EU, according to a study by the Jacques Delors Center.

50 billion aid package for Ukraine

However, the stabilization of Ukraine is already bringing with it considerable burdens. The EU summit discussed a four-year aid package worth 50 billion euros for Kiev. The EU Commission wants to finance it in part by increasing the seven-year EU budget (Multiannual Financial Framework, MFF). In a first draft, a total of 66 billion euros was mentioned.

However, Scholz objected to this. Although he wants to support Ukraine financially, he rejects a generous increase in the MFF. Council President Michel presented a new proposal that would limit the increase to around 22 billion euros. However, this would be at the expense of ongoing EU programs; New tasks in migration and competitiveness could also suffer from the cuts.

Michel's suggestion therefore initially did not meet with approval. Some EU states demanded more money for new joint tasks. Germany wanted to further limit the grant of fresh money. And then there was Orbán, who would prefer not to transfer any money to Ukraine and threatened to veto it again. After the accession coup, there was a threat of a second showdown – this time over money. The twelfth sanctions package against Russia because of the war of aggression against Ukraine was also approved during the night. Austria still has to lift its reservation against this. Austria will do this today. With Stephan Israel