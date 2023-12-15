The comparison between European leaders at EU Council on the revision of the multiannual budgetary framework was concluded without an agreement despite the late-night negotiations.

“Twenty-six” heads of state and government “agree with the negobox”, the compromise proposal on the revision of the MFF 2021-27 which provides for the contribution of further fresh money to the extent of 22 billion euros, a third compared to the Commission's initial proposal, “in all its components”. Among the 26, one leader, the Swede Ulf Kristersson, must “consult his Parliament, in line with its national procedures”, and “one leader”, the Hungarian Viktor Orban, “was unable to agree”. He reported it the President of the European Council Charles Micheljust before three in the morning, when the summit was interrupted and resumed this morning at 10.

“All priorities are respected: support for Ukraine, migration, solidarity fund and defense are part of the package. We will return to the matter at the beginning of next year, to try to reach unanimity”, he concluded.