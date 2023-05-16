São Paulo, 16th – A new regulation to bar, in the European Union (EU), the consumption and trade of commodities and other products that have caused deforestation was approved this Tuesday, 16th, by the European Council. The regulation establishes new rules for the commercialization, in the region, of palm oil, cattle, wood, coffee, cocoa, rubber and soy, in addition to derivative products such as chocolate, furniture and printed paper.

Under the regulation, traders will have to verify that the items were produced on land that has not suffered deforestation or forest degradation, and under principles of protection of human rights and indigenous peoples.

Only products that have not caused deforestation and that are in accordance with the legislation of the country of origin can be imported or exported from the EU, according to the European Council. The rule applies to material produced after December 31, 2020.

Council ratification was the final step of approval and the new rules will enter into force 20 days after their publication in the official EU gazette.

The text also provides for sanctions. The Commission said in a statement that fines proportionate to environmental damage and the value of the relevant goods or products must be set at at least 4% of the operators’ annual turnover in the EU and include a temporary exclusion from tender processes. public health and access to public funding.