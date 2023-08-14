Earth observation system consists of a fleet of Sentinel satellites and instruments on the ground, sea and air

When summer gives the impression of being the hottest of all, it is the facts and data collected by the European Copernicus program that say whether everything is just a collective delirium caused by the heat or whether humanity is really going through something different.

What exactly is the Copernicus program?

Copernicus is an Earth observation system composed of a fleet of European Sentinel satellites, and instruments in-situ –on the ground, at sea and in the air–that collect free, publicly available data.

Much of this information is used to monitor the environment, tracking, for example, sea level rise, air pollution and visibility, melting polar ice, the hole in the ozone layer, extreme weather events and natural disasters. .

They are also used for humanitarian reasons, monitoring, among other things, the movement of migrants and refugees. For commercial and other purposes, the program allows monitoring of shipping routes, military and security movements, agriculture, traffic and urbanization.

How much data is publicly available?

Altogether, the spatial components and in-situ provide 16TB of data every day. A ESA (European Space Agency, in Portuguese) records that, as of 2023, 705,000 users have downloaded a total of 550 PB of data, a gigantic amount of images.

What do satellites do?

Sentinel 1 is a constellation of 2 satellites in polar orbit that uses radar technology to observe land and oceans. They track floods, oil spills, earthquakes and volcanoes, record the movement of glaciers and detect ships. Radar technology is especially useful for monitoring situations or locations where vision is obstructed by clouds.

Sentinel 2 is also made up of 2 satellites, but 1 of them uses optical imaging. Both track coastal erosion, plantations, algal blooms, deforestation, urbanization and, famously, penguin colonies.

Sentinel 3, on the other hand, observes the oceans and El Niño weather events. It is also capable of measuring ground temperature –very useful in predicting and monitoring wildfires and heat waves– as well as cyclones and hurricanes.

Sentinel 4 and 5, which have yet to launch, are expected to provide atmospheric data. Meanwhile, the precursor Sentinel-5P tracks gases including methane emissions, sulfur dioxide from volcanoes and desert dust.

during the lockdowns caused by covid, this satellite tracked the spread of nitrogen dioxide, one of the main air pollutants.

Sentinel 6 uses radio altimeters to measure changes in global sea levels. Every 10 days, he manages to map 95% of the planet’s ice-free oceans.

In the coming years, expansion missions will increase the fleet with complementary technological capabilities. One of these missions is CO2M (Monitoramento Anthropogenic de Dioxide de Carbono do Copernicus, in Portuguese), which will aim to track the effectiveness of measures to decarbonize Europe and meet national emission reduction targets.

What the components do in-situ from Copernicus?

Sentinel satellites are best used when the information they collect is combined with data compiled by other instruments or sensors.

the component in-situ of the Copernicus network includes sensors on riverbanks, elevated towers, weather balloons, airplanes and vessels in the ocean such as ships, marine floats and buoys, as well as drones that also collect images.

Some are geospatial reference data, capable of providing background geographic information such as maps and boundaries, ultimately used to complement, calibrate and verify satellite data and ensure a complete package of consistent data over time.

But where is the problem?

Copernicus aims to help in emergency situations, but natural extreme weather events such as floods or landslides sometimes still leave the question: “Why wasn’t this predicted sooner?”.

One of the program’s main ambitions, however, has always been the long-term monitoring of Earth and the effects of human existence on the planet — and whether and how humanity might be accelerating its decline.

