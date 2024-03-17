The latest data released last week revealed a decline in euro zone productivity by 1.2 percent in the last quarter of last year, compared to rates for the same period in the fourth quarter of 2022.

While in the United States, an increase of 2.6 percent was recorded in the same period.

It is noteworthy that labor productivity growth in the United States was more than double that of the Eurozone and the United Kingdom in the past two decades, according to a report published by the Financial Times that highlighted the competitiveness crisis facing the old continent.

The report quotes Bart van Ark, managing director of the UK Productivity Institute, as saying:

In the long term, productivity growth in the United States is expected to be higher than in Europe.

Europe does not show the same dynamism. This leads to a widening of the growth gap between the United States and the European Union.

Some economists claim that the United States is growing faster than the eurozone in part because its population is younger, growing more quickly, and working longer hours. But a large part of the output gap is because people in the United States also produce more for every hour they work.

The report notes that European Union policymakers view this trend as deeply worrying – and reflects a long-term failure to match levels of public and private sector investment in the United States.

Output per hour worked (a standard measure of labor productivity) has grown by more than 6 percent in the U.S. nonfarm business sector since 2019, according to official data.

These rates far outpace the Eurozone and the United Kingdom, which saw growth of around 1 percent over the same period.

The recent jump in US productivity comes after massive fiscal stimulus centered on green industry, a frenzied period of rehiring, and a rise in new business formation in work-from-home hotspots.

By contrast, the eurozone received less fiscal support from governments while suffering a much larger rise in energy prices as a result of the war in Ukraine. The fragmentation of Europe's financial markets, fiscal and regulatory policy makes it more vulnerable to external pressures from the United States.

According to the Governor of the Greek Central Bank, Yiannis Stournaras, “When Europe experiences a shock, it becomes fragmented, so it does not respond as coherently as the United States does.”

Repercussions of the war in Ukraine

From Brussels, the researcher specializing in European affairs, Mohamed Rajai, attributed one of the reasons for the decline in European competitiveness in industrial and agricultural production to the repercussions of the war in Ukraine, especially during the recent period with the rising costs of gas, oil, and coal, in addition to many agricultural chemical products.

Rajai explained in his interview with “Iqtisad Sky News Arabia” website that when the European Union countries tried to replace the Russian fuel that they were purchasing at low prices, with other, higher-priced alternatives; Electricity and energy prices rose, putting small and medium-sized factories with two options: either raising the cost of their products or declaring bankruptcy.

The researcher in European affairs pointed out that European Union countries were importing many raw materials – which are used in technological and other industries – from Russia, which led to a decline in the competitiveness of the European Union and the inability of the European economy to keep up with its American counterpart.

Rajai predicted that the European Union will not be able to overcome these crises easily, nor will it be able to return to what was before the war in Ukraine. For many reasons, including:

International competition: The presence of competing countries such as China, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries.

The military and economic aid provided to Ukraine, which deprived many sectors of sufficient growth, such as the agricultural sector, which suffered greatly in the recent period, leading to the outbreak of protests and demonstrations by farmers objecting to the policies followed by decision-makers in the European Union, due to their inability to Providing farmers with what they need and maintaining a stable income for them.

At the same time, he pointed out that thousands of family farms, which are supposed to be passed down through generations and that the farmers’ children should take care of them and work on them, have begun to disappear, and this constitutes additional burdens on the European Union crisis.

Bridging the gap

The British newspaper report quoted previous statements by a member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank, Isabel Schnabel, as saying that it was “more urgent than ever” for eurozone leaders to close the productivity gap with the United States.

She stressed that this was necessary to address the “crisis of competitiveness,” as EU manufacturers face higher energy prices and greater workforce challenges than their American or Chinese counterparts.

The ECB is also concerned that lower productivity will increase the risk of inflation remaining high by raising labor costs for euro zone companies, as it ponders when to cut record-high interest rates.

According to the bank official, one of the root causes of the eurozone's weakness is its failure to reap the efficiency gains of digital technologies, as the United States did in a previous stage. She said enhancing competition would be part of the solution, but also called for faster and more effective implementation of the EU's Next Generation Public Investment Programme.

Competition with the United States

The researcher in economic affairs, Mazen Arshid, also explained this discrepancy or gap between the United States and Europe, as it appears through the following factors:

Technological progress: The United States’ strong focus on advanced technology and innovation in areas such as artificial intelligence, financial technology, and biotechnology, in achieving huge leaps in productivity.

It is difficult to keep up with this momentum due to varying levels of investment in research, development and innovation between European Union countries.

Economic Diversity and Market Structure: The US economy is characterized by a well-developed services sector and a strong technology sector that contribute significantly to economic growth.

Arshid said in exclusive statements to the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website that some of its countries in the European Union rely heavily on traditional industries such as manufacturing and agriculture, which may not witness the same rates of growth and innovation as the technology and services sectors, unlike the United States, which provides greater tax incentives to companies and adopts policies. It supports entrepreneurship and innovation. In contrast, companies in the euro area face challenges related to stricter government regulations, complex tax systems, and bureaucracy, which limits their ability to expand and innovate.

He explained that demographic and social factors, such as demographics, education, and skills, play an important role in the variation in productivity, noting that the European Union faces demographic challenges such as: population aging; The aging workforce is less likely to adopt new technologies and innovative skills than America's younger workforce, which is characterized by a higher level of dynamism and adaptability to technological changes.

How does the European economy survive?

The researcher in economic affairs, speaking to the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website, confirmed that in order to improve competitiveness and increase productivity, the European Union needs:

Focus on enhancing investments in technology and innovation.

Developing business-friendly policies that encourage entrepreneurship and growth.

Improving education and skills development systems to ensure a skilled workforce adapted to the requirements of the modern era.

Arshid cited the German experience in the field of vocational training, as partnerships between the public and private sectors contribute to providing practical training that meets the needs of the labor market, which contributes to increasing productivity and innovation.

He also stated that the decline in Eurozone productivity does not only affect local economies within the European Union, but also extends to the entire global economy. Due to the great interconnectedness between global economies in light of globalization, any slowdown in a major economic region such as the Eurozone leads to repercussions on global markets, trade, and international investments.

Arshid also pointed out that the impact of the decline in European Union productivity on the global economy could be summarized as follows:

Global supply chains: Many companies around the world depend on raw materials, components, and intermediate goods produced in the Eurozone, so the decline in productivity in this region leads to a slowdown in manufacturing processes and an increase in production costs, which negatively affects the efficiency and competitiveness of companies across the world. World class.

Global demand: Any decrease in productivity in the Eurozone will cause a slowdown in economic growth and reduce the purchasing power of consumers and companies in this region, which in turn leads to a decrease in demand for imports from other countries, which negatively affects exports and economic growth in other economies.

Arshid pointed out that international investors often closely monitor the performance of major economies, such as the Eurozone. To evaluate investment risks and make their decisions; So any signs of a slowdown or decline in productivity could lead to a decline in confidence in financial markets, affecting stock prices, debt securities, and even currency exchange rates.

Structural transformation

Returning to the Financial Times report, he stressed that “not all economists are convinced that the strength that the United States has achieved recently constitutes evidence of structural transformation.”

UniCredit Bank's chief economist, Erik Nielsen, was quoted as saying that the current weakness in the eurozone economy is considered a kind of statistical phenomenon (which means that it does not necessarily reflect the real situation of the economy), because employers who faced difficulties in hiring during the period of economic growth After the COVID-19 pandemic, they are now rounding up workers during the economic downturn, perhaps to avoid recruitment difficulties in the near future.