The figure is as round as it is disturbing. One trillion euros. That is the impact that according to the Association of Financial Markets of Europe (Afme) the companies of the European Union will suffer from the pandemic. In a report prepared together with the consulting firm PwC and published this Tuesday, the entity estimates that public aid and private financing have covered around half, with which the capital deficit can range between 450,000 and 600,000 million euros in the worst case.

Lack of capital can have dire consequences, causing widespread business defaults and job losses as state support measures are scaled down, according to Afme, which groups corporate banking and investment entities. “Unless urgent action is taken, this month could start to see an increase in insolvencies, which will threaten the prospects for recovery in the EU,” he warns.

Their numbers say that 10% of European companies only have cash reserves to last six months, which is why they urge the European Commission and Member States to facilitate alternative financing channels, especially for small and medium-sized companies, which They do not have the same ability to access markets as the large companies, given the imminent increase in cash needs. “While debt and state support have led to the short-term bailout of companies across Europe, we now have to go beyond short-term bridging financing and focus on long-term repair and recovery,” asks Adam Farkas. , executive director of Afme.

To illustrate the latent potential of companies that have not exhausted the resources at their disposal to raise funds, he cites a recent study by Oxera and the European Commission carried out in 14 Member States. In them, some 5,000 family businesses of more than 50 million euros remain unlisted, a fishing ground from which new listed companies could emerge. Furthermore, they argue that companies can also resort to debt-for-equity swaps.

Among the proposals on how to attract new investors, they are committed to the EU designing a common recapitalization instrument “similar to that of equities, to cater for mid-cap companies and SMEs that do not have access to equity markets. capital”. And they believe that “the possibility of grouping financial instruments issued by SMEs into portfolios” could be explored, as well as reducing the costs of issuing shares and granting tax incentives.

“We have a great command of traditional bank debt and the debt capital market. However, contrary to what happens in the United States, the market for hybrid instruments is not so far-reaching, when in Europe it is not insignificant at all. This is a structural problem also due to the excessive number of banks in Europe ”, says the Afme.

The report does not detail specific data by country, but estimates by Afme and PwC place the impact of the pandemic on Spanish firms at 155,000 million, 15.5% of the total of one trillion. Due to the characteristics of the productive structure, the blow is assumed especially by SMEs, which account for “98% of the Spanish business fabric.”