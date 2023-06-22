European companies are no longer so happy in China. They are now even more dissatisfied than in 2022, which is considered a disaster year for the country. Shanghai, the most international Chinese city, then went into lockdown for months due to corona. Production and distribution across China experienced serious problems as many areas were locked down for periods of time.

And now one shows report on the confidence of European companies doing business in Chinawhich the European Chamber of Commerce published on Wednesday, that the picture has become even more sombre.

That is disappointing. After all, the general expectation was that after the sudden release of all covid measures at the end of 2022, an economic upswing would take place. Foreign companies would also benefit from this.

For a while that expectation seemed to come true, but the revival did not continue. China’s exports were 7.5 percent lower last month than a year earlier, youth unemployment is exceptionally high at over 20 percent, the housing market is not recovering and, above all, local governments are struggling with huge debts and an empty treasure chest.

Opposite messages

European companies are suffering from this malaise: 30 percent have less revenue than a year ago, and 64 percent of those surveyed think doing business in China has become more difficult in the past year. “The companies are not running for the exit, but it is clear which direction they are taking,” says Jens Eskelund, president of the European Chamber of Commerce in the country since last month. “The biggest concern is not the political climate, but the uncertain economic outlook, both for China and for the rest of the world.”

Nevertheless, political uncertainty does play a role. “The 20th Party Congress, last October, gave a very clear signal that China would become more self-sufficient and more independent from the outside world,” Eskelund said. But the People’s Congress earlier that same year sent exactly the opposite message. China would like to cooperate more with foreign business. Eskelund: “So companies are wondering: what is it now?”

In practice, the growing uncertainty has already led to 11 percent of European companies active in China moving facilities out of the country, and 8 percent of companies planning for China to make investments elsewhere. It also appears to have become less attractive to establish the Asian headquarters of an international company in China: 10 percent have already left or are considering doing so.

Crucial information

In addition, there is great uncertainty about regulations. A new anti-espionage law will come into force on July 1, and it is still not clear exactly what activities will be covered.

This vagueness does not stand alone. In 2017, a cyber security law came into effect that stipulates that crucial information must be stored in China itself. Eskelund: “But what exactly is the critical information structure mentioned in the law, and what is crucial information? Which companies and activities are or are not covered by this law? So far we have not received an answer to that.”

Of the companies surveyed by the European Chamber of Commerce, 83 percent do not expect regulations to become more favorable in the next five years. This makes them hesitant about investments. That differs per industry, says Eskelund. “If you do something that is good for China, you get a lot of space. But if China sees you as a threat, you won’t get any room at all.”

Due to the growing uncertainty and the high cost of living for foreigners, mainly single male expats are still coming to China. Sending children to an international school in China has gradually become unaffordable: 45,000 euros for one child for one year is not exceptional.

The number of foreigners in China is now much lower than before corona. According to Eskelund, there are probably less than 60,000 Europeans left. “Soon there may be more pandas living in the wild in China than foreigners.”