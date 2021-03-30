The European Commission and Parliament, two of the Union’s main Community institutions, allocate billions of euros every year to different projects to be developed in the Member States. The Horizon Europe Plan, the new EU research and innovation program that has a backing of 95,500 million, is part of this type of initiative; in this case to ensure that European actions in this area help to implement the EU’s priorities.

The European Parliament itself backed in early March the political agreement on the InvestEU program, which will mobilize significant public funds (its budgetary guarantee amounts to 26.2 billion) and private funds to support investments and create jobs. Below, we highlight two of the different innovative projects with a Spanish seal that are being developed thanks to the financial support of community institutions.

Inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies as hope to stop the pandemic

After one year of the pandemic, something we have learned is that it is necessary to understand the interaction of the virus with the host in order to design effective therapeutic products. The project financed with European funds RiPCoN It has three partners (Germany, France and Spain) and it started in April of last year. “We are a consortium specialized in interactions between proteins and other macromolecules,” he explains. Patrick Aloy, responsible for the RiPCoN project in the Barcelona Biomedical Research Institute (IRB). The objective of the project in this first phase is to “Identify all interactions between SARS-CoV-2 viral proteins and human ones”. This information will be fed into an existing deep learning model, which will generate a public resource for transnational and fundamental research on the coronavirus. The second part attempts to “identify potential drugs already approved that may be effective against covid-19 that do not act on the virus proteins, because we know that it is very difficult due to their variability, but rather run directly on human proteins,” which are less variable ”, says the expert. The experimental part takes place in Munich and in Barcelona the data and Artificial Intelligence are applied. The project has a duration of three years and the financing exceeds one and a half million euros, of which 350,000 euros would go to the IRB. “The main criterion and funding requirement is scientific excellence,” says the Socialist MEP Nicolás González Casares, a member of the Parliament’s Industry Committee. The Spanish representative acknowledges that it is necessary to “have public services and an adapted public response structure” to future threats. “The European response has been very important.” To date, regarding the experimental part, they have written the first publication and identified “205 interactions between 19 viral proteins and 171 human proteins”, Aloy says, adding that they are now analyzing this information to see if they can get chemical modulators, i.e. prodrugs, to avoid this interaction and see if this is really capable of stopping the viral infection or ‘gateway of the virus to the body’.

Never before has science investigated anything with the same intensity as the coronavirus. Scientific production stepped on the accelerator and this has led to the emergence of new studies at a frantic pace. “Everything related to the covid is being removed quickly to be used. This is the positive part, that results are obtained at the moment. However, this means that it does not carry out the entire review and validation process as science deserves, “laments Aloy.

The Barcelona Institute for Biomedical Research has about 30 research groups, among which the study of cancer, aging and mechanisms of action stands out. Aloy’s lab partnered last year with Amazon to design a tool to help sift through information using Artificial Intelligence on research done to date to accelerate the search for treatments. The scientific community has published more than 300,000 studies on the pathogen, although there are still many unknowns to solve after a year of pandemic.

The goal of scientists is to improve risk management and prepare for future outbreaks



Beyond the vaccine, among the hopes as solid alternatives to curb the pandemic are the monoclonal antibodies, which began to be used successfully in the 90s to fight against other diseases, such as cancers or autoimmune diseases. Researchers carry out trials studying the efficacy of this artificially created treatment from blood samples obtained by patients. The technique, which does not have a high cost, consists of clone antibodies from patients who have overcome the disease and that have helped them neutralize the coronavirus. “They are one of the three main approaches to protect against SARS-CoV-2 along with vaccines and antivirals,” he explains. Luis Enjuanes, researcher at the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC). The expert directs the Spanish group that participates in the European project to develop MANCO monoclonal antibodies. The researchers are optimistic, although its efficacy could be limited to a specific phase of the disease: “It should be prescribed to patients when it is anticipated that they may develop severe or severe symptoms. However, it cannot be prescribed when the patient is already hospitalized, “they explain. This EU-funded research started in March 2020 and runs for two years. Of the more than 300 clinical studies that are being developed against the pathogen, more than 80 are based on this technology.

Massive computational calculation to search for molecules that can kill SARS-CoV-2

The coronavirus is fought above all with science. In laboratories and universities, Spanish science has been working for months to get to know it better, stop its contagion and improve detection systems. One of the strategies is the massive computational calculation to search for molecules that can annihilate this invisible enemy. This is where the Exscalate4CoV project comes into play, led by three European supercomputing centers (CINECA in Italy, BSC in Spain and Jülich in Germany). “We analyze different variants and genomes of the virus as well as its successive mutations to search for drugs and immune therapies,” explains Alfonso Valencia, director of the BSC Department of Life Sciences. The expert leads one of the groups with funding and support from the European Parliament. The core of the E4C is Exscalate, the world’s most powerful and cost-effective intelligent supercomputing platform. Exscalate has a “chemical library” of 500,000 million molecules and a processing capacity of more than 3 million molecules per second. The study is carried out on “information available in public databases” that contain “genomic sequences of the different mutations of the virus and of different animal species.”

They learn from animals what makes it possible to jump from one species to another, and by comparing human sequences they observe how the virus changes as the infection spreads.

Supercomputing analyzes the different strains of the virus and their mutations from animals to humans



The project started in March and so far the satisfactory result stands out. “It has been very successful because it has been possible to move one of the designed drugs to a phase in which the compound is tested experimentally,” explains the expert, who highlights that “the computational design phase can accelerate processes in a short time.”

They are currently also focused on an extension of the project for which they will request additional funding, prioritizing vaccines instead of drugs. “It is not clear to what extent they are all useful towards the different variants that are emerging. We want to use the same supercomputer technology to analyze the way in which known antibodies bind and to predict the degrees of danger of the strains that appear, and to know if they can escape the immune system “, explains the bioinformatician.