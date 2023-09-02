The rules, dubbed the Stability and Growth Pact, have been suspended since 2020 to help governments deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war that has affected energy and food prices.

These rules, which limit the budget deficit and debt, are due to be reintroduced in 2024. The European Union is racing against time to develop new rules acceptable to all member states, with Italy favoring a more accommodative approach than some northern European governments.

“I am sure … that an agreement (on new budget rules) can be reached by the end of the year,” Gentiloni told reporters on the sidelines of an economic forum in Chernobyo.

“The suspension of (these rules) will not be extended until 2024,” he added.

These statements seem to contradict what was stated by the Italian Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, on Monday, about the difficulty of reaching an agreement regarding these rules at the end of 2023, which is something that the European Commission is now beginning to understand.

Government support and investment programs designed to counter the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic have led to a rise in the debt levels of a number of European Union countries beyond the current limit set by the Stability and Growth Pact, which is 60 percent of GDP.