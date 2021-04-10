European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton said that even after the approval of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus “Sputnik V” may enter the European Union “too late”, reports “RIA News” Saturday, April 10th.

Breton explained that the European Medicines Agency will study the Russian drug and give it a correct assessment. However, it will take many months to set up and expand production.

Sputnik V will simply come too late, ”the European Commissioner said.

Earlier, on April 10, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said that Vienna and Moscow had completed negotiations on the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. According to him, the country expects to purchase up to 1 million doses of the drug.

On April 9, it became known about Germany’s intention to conclude an agreement with Russia on the supply of the Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus infection. Some German federal states have indicated that they want to conclude a deal with a Russian supplier on their own.

The first coronavirus vaccine in Russia and the world was registered on August 11, 2020. Sputnik V was developed by specialists from the Gamaleya Center.