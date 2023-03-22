Consumers should be given the right to have a washing machine or other broken or worn-out product repaired, the European Commission proposes. Now they often have no choice but to buy a new one, and that is bad for the planet and for their wallet. Customers could save 12 billion euros every year by saving their old stuff from the scrap heap.
