The European Commission is paving the way to cancel European subsidies to Hungary. President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Tuesday to the European Parliament, according to various news agencies, that he would initiate a procedure to cut Hungary completely or partly on funds from the European budget. The reason for the Commission is the constitutional situation in the country, where in recent years the independent judiciary and journalism have been challenged.

The prime minister responsible for this, Viktor Orbán, won the Hungarian parliamentary election earlier this week. His nationalist-conservative party Fidesz won a majority of the vote and remains in power. Orbán has been under fire in Brussels for some time; Fidesz is accused of corruption and the Commission criticizes the Prime Minister for breaking down press freedom.

By denying the subsidy, von der Leyen invokes the so-called rule of law mechanism. She hopes Hungary will adopt a different policy, but the question is whether Orbán will heed the warning. In his victory speech, he lashed out at the European institutions by claiming that Fidesz had conquered the “Brussels bureaucrats”. According to him, the election victory was so great that it could be seen “from the moon, and certainly from Brussels”.

Ukraine conflict

International news also does not bring Brussels and Orbán closer to each other. He is the only EU prime minister to refuse to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine outright. Orbán protested in his election campaign against arms supplies to the Ukrainian armed forces. He also stated that he was reluctant to impose sanctions so as not to harm the Hungarian economy. The Hungarian leader, unlike the opposition parties, insists that he does not want to take sides in the war.

In addition to Hungary, Poland has also been criticized for some time by the Commission for dealing with judges. Brussels’ stumbling block is the so-called disciplinary chamber set up in Poland to remove critical judges from office, deprive them of salary and prosecute criminals. Two months ago, the Polish government promised to dismantle the disciplinary chamber in order to continue receiving the European subsidy. On Tuesday, von der Leyen kept quiet about a decision on Poland; the chairman stated that the Commission continues to monitor the situation in Poland.