The European Commission has asked Apple and Google to provide more information on their transparency practices, in accordance with the provisions of the Digital Services Act (DSA). This request follows the designation of Apple and Google, along with Amazon and Meta Platforms, as large online platform providers last April. Specifically, the EC requires tech giants to clarify their policies and procedures relating to their marketplaces. The focus is particularly on the Apple App Store and Google Play, with a focus on how these platforms identify and manage systematic risks. These include the spread of illegal and harmful content, negative effects on the exercise of fundamental rights, as well as implications for public health and safety.

A particularly critical point concerns the personalized advertising strategies and recommendation systems adopted by the two companies. The DSA, agreed by European politicians in 2022, aims to more effectively regulate content moderation on online platforms. Scheduled to come into force in 2024, the DSA will be complementary to the Digital Markets Act. Apple and Google have until January 15, 2024 to respond to the EC's requests. If they don't, they could face sanctions. At the same time, the two companies are also under pressure for alleged closed and anti-competitive practices, attracting regulatory attention at European level.