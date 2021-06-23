By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission on Wednesday proposed the creation of a group bringing together resources and expertise from the 27 countries of the European Union and dedicated to combating digital crimes.

The EU’s executive body stated that authorities need to be able to collectively respond and exchange relevant information based on a “need to share” rather than a “need to know”.

“Today we can no longer distinguish between online and offline threats. We need to bring together all our resources to defeat electronic risks and expand our operational capacity,” said Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas in a statement.

The European electronic crime unit intends to be operational by June of next year and fully equipped by 2023.

