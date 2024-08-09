The Commission added that its investigation will continue.

In July, the European Union imposed temporary tariffs of up to 37.6 percent on imports of electric vehicles made in China, a decision it said was aimed at protecting models produced in Europe after an investigation found that China was subsidizing the industry on its soil.

China on Friday requested consultations with the World Trade Organization, saying the EU’s investigation findings and provisional tariffs lacked facts and legal basis and seriously violated WTO rules.

The Commission, which handles all trade issues on behalf of the 27-nation EU, said it was carefully studying the details of Beijing’s WTO request and would respond to the Chinese authorities in due course in accordance with WTO procedures.