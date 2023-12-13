Brussels (Union)

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced yesterday that she supports imposing sanctions on extremist Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank.

In a session before the European Parliament, the President of the European Commission condemned “the escalation of violence committed by Israeli settlers,” and considered that it threatens the stability of the region.

“The escalation of violence by settler extremists is causing enormous suffering to Palestinians,” von der Leyen added in Strasbourg. “It jeopardizes the prospects for a lasting peace and could exacerbate regional instability. That is why I support sanctions on people involved in attacks in the West Bank.” ».

Earlier, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, said that arming settlers heralds the outbreak of more violence, and described what is happening in the West Bank as a “real war.” He continued: “The Palestinians are exposed to incidents mixed with racism and hatred,” adding: “It must be condemned and exposed because it represents an insult to everyone who believes in common values ​​and equality among human beings.”

In another context, Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, renewed yesterday his call for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and urged an end to the suffering of civilians.

The Pope said in a speech during the plenary session on Wednesday: “I renew my call for an immediate ceasefire for humanitarian reasons.”

“Let this great suffering of the Israelis and Palestinians end,” he continued.

The Pope appealed to all parties concerned to continue negotiations, stressing “the necessity of delivering humanitarian aid to the exhausted and truly needy people of Gaza.”